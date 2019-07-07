Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Both Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 2.26 N/A -1.35 0.00 Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 12 13.72 N/A -4.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -131.9% -54.1%

Volatility and Risk

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -8.2 beta, while its volatility is 920.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.8 and 20.8. Competitively, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has 6.3 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 79.86% and its consensus price target is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.53% 5.88% 4.65% 15.38% -78.26% 25% Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 30.06% 18.44% -9.62% -25.77% -52.47% 11.22%

For the past year Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. Its lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.