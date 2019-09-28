Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQXP) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.3% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.35% of all Drugs – Generic companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-24.60%
|-22.20%
|Industry Average
|8.34%
|72.85%
|5.16%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|4
|0.00
|Industry Average
|30.79M
|369.43M
|157.92
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.82
|2.63
|2.47
The peers have a potential upside of 109.37%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.26%
|14.59%
|0%
|19.2%
|-7.93%
|23.61%
|Industry Average
|5.03%
|7.83%
|17.34%
|45.36%
|47.37%
|52.23%
For the past year Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.
Liquidity
Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.8 and a Quick Ratio of 20.8. Competitively, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.
Risk & Volatility
Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of -7.46 and its 846.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.71 which is 71.40% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. Its lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
