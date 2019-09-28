Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQXP) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.3% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.35% of all Drugs – Generic companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.60% -22.20% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.82 2.63 2.47

The peers have a potential upside of 109.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.26% 14.59% 0% 19.2% -7.93% 23.61% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.8 and a Quick Ratio of 20.8. Competitively, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of -7.46 and its 846.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.71 which is 71.40% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. Its lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.