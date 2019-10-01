Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQXP) and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) Comparison side by side

Both Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 27 1.20 183.95M 0.08 319.10

Demonstrates Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.6% -22.2% Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 680,792,005.92% 4.5% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 846.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -7.46 beta. From a competition point of view, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.8 and 20.8. Competitively, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s average target price is $34.5, while its potential upside is 26.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.9% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.8% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.26% 14.59% 0% 19.2% -7.93% 23.61% Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 4.1% -0.24% -3.53% 18.64% 42.39% 27.38%

For the past year Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company beats on 10 of the 11 factors Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. Its lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. Its products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The company has collaboration agreements with Fox Chase Cancer Center to study ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for use in the treatment of various forms of cancer; and Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR) to study the effect of RAYOS on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.