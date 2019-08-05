Aquiline Capital Partners Trimmed Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Prudential Plc Decreased Position by $13.55 Million as Share Price Declined

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 255,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 7.86 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.51M, down from 8.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 21.19M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 301,675 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Cap has 3.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Penobscot Management reported 1.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 25,384 are held by American Asset Management. The Texas-based Bbva Compass State Bank has invested 1.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Keystone Planning invested in 74,551 shares. Stearns Finance Serv Gru holds 0.51% or 50,367 shares in its portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 3.41 million shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Laffer Invests has 12,880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 1.85% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 77,107 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advisory Svcs Net invested 0.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Indiana Trust & Investment Mngmt Commerce invested in 0.43% or 15,436 shares. Horan Cap Management holds 1.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 110,925 shares. Grimes And invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palouse Capital reported 1.56% stake.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.9% – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Fin Sol (NYSE:BR) by 163,008 shares to 167,285 shares, valued at $17.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 455,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.13 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.35M for 10.32 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 198,190 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 7,000 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,801 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Prtnrs reported 1.04 million shares. Southeast Asset holds 0.38% or 26,112 shares. M&T Savings Bank owns 6,292 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 248 shares. Mai Capital Management invested in 4,115 shares. Brinker Capital holds 41,843 shares. 9,576 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 125,443 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt stated it has 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Comerica National Bank owns 220,168 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ironwood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,255 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 U.S.-Focused Stocks to Buy on Fresh Trump Tariffs – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stupidly Cheap Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 22, 2019.