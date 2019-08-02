Aquiline Capital Partners Trimmed Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake by $1.06 Million; Shares Rose; Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Market Value Rose While Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Increased Its Position

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) by 96.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 22,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 45,280 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 23,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 166,389 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $56.68. About 198,513 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Lc reported 21,000 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Trust holds 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 790 shares. Jefferies Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Ameriprise holds 0.02% or 511,644 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 124,076 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Parametrica Mngmt reported 5,208 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 81,684 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 312,511 shares. Tremblant Capital Grp invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Waddell And Reed Financial, a Kansas-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.72 million shares or 0.92% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Bbr invested in 0.09% or 10,000 shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,182 shares to 42,201 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 46,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,119 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc..

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.35M for 10.65 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 1.17 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 65,668 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsr invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Salzhauer Michael accumulated 53,548 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc has 360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon owns 833,214 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 2,102 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Maltese Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.39% or 94,200 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Aurora Investment Counsel has 0.61% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Northern Corporation owns 739,842 shares. Ironwood Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.94% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). First Trust Advisors LP reported 165,017 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

