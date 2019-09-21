Aquiline Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) as Market Valuation Rose; Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Upped Chevron (CVX) Position

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 34,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.46 million, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 312,470 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 5,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 94,826 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.80 million, up from 89,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 85.82% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,845 shares to 15,435 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 3,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,142 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management invested in 6,700 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd holds 1.54% or 179,068 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2.06 million shares. Vista reported 2,727 shares. Glenmede Na holds 1.22 million shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. California-based Osterweis Management has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 742,664 shares. Whittier Trust invested 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ashford Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Cetera Advisor Lc invested in 1.04% or 272,532 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 6,041 shares. Syntal Partners Ltd Com has invested 2.86% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blb&B Ltd Co has invested 1.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fort Washington Advsr Oh invested in 278,138 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corp owns 1,636 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

