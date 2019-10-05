Aquiline Capital Partners Lowered Position in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) by $1.97 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Market Value Rose, Md Sass Investors Services Has Decreased Holding by $5.79 Million

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 42,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 78,961 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, down from 121,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $147.07. About 859,100 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 34,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.46M, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 213,980 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 41,043 shares. Moreover, Hrt Fincl Limited has 0.07% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 17,962 shares. Sei Invests Com invested in 0.01% or 56,500 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 7,072 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 907 shares. Moreover, Aquiline Cap Partners Limited Liability has 100% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 2.18 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 9,576 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 223 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt accumulated 0% or 6,911 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 1.48% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 53,548 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 23,871 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% stake. Artisan Partners Partnership invested in 0.13% or 1.26M shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34 million for 10.51 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $432.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 700 shares to 2,755 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $225.18 million for 21.63 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & accumulated 0% or 13,426 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has invested 1.49% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Andra Ap owns 11,400 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 5,016 shares. Moreover, Howard Cap Mngmt has 1.72% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 91,841 shares. Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has invested 0.26% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 127,518 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Llc. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 2,018 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 5,313 shares. Eminence LP holds 2.79% or 1.54 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc reported 110,263 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 33 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).