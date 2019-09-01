Aquiline Capital Partners Holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Lowered by $1.06 Million; Pinebridge Investments LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Gerdau S A Spon Adr Rep Pfd (GGB) by $1.20 Million

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 352,348 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Gerdau S A Spon Adr Rep Pfd (GGB) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 398,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Gerdau S A Spon Adr Rep Pfd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 13.90M shares traded or 59.98% up from the average. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS SALE OF CHILE PLANTS TO BE CONCLUDED IN JULY; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV) by 255,648 shares to 257,936 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor Com (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 42,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Limited Liability owns 288,916 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 248 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 3,942 shares. Regions Fincl owns 4,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 2,102 shares in its portfolio. Carroll reported 5,301 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 5,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs owns 461 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 135,053 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 8,368 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 165,017 shares. Maltese Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 94,200 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 14,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 114,355 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.