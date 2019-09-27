Aquiline Capital Partners Holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Lowered as Share Price Rose; Emory University Has Decreased Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stake by $322,348

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 1.25M shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 34,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.46M, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 223,131 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 823,877 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 38,559 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 118,924 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 1.18M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability owns 34,169 shares. Hrt Finance Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 223 are held by Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 64,029 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 6.64M shares. Bragg Financial Advsr stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 49,096 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 7,011 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Personal Fin Ser has 935 shares.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.35M for 10.48 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 5,499 shares to 23,131 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 31,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 22,550 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 1.90M shares. Alps Advisors has 0.06% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Emory University reported 1.7% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Hikari Pwr Limited invested in 18,535 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 104,567 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 17,000 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 165,449 shares. Birchview LP holds 10,000 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company Incorporated holds 650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Investments reported 86,260 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associate has invested 0.9% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 1.76 million shares. 17,697 are held by Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda.

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $62.50 million activity.