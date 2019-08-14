Aquiline Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) by $1.06 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 6,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,217 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, down from 169,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 12.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 107,974 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on January 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Q1 Earnings Continue – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – PNFP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.36 million for 10.13 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd owns 0.59% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 220,733 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) reported 5,035 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd reported 5,563 shares. Sei Invests holds 52,944 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Moreover, King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 51,785 shares. Walthausen Ltd Com has invested 0.4% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 9,576 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 15,322 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0% or 90 shares. Jennison Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,928 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.03% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zuckerman Group Inc Llc owns 79,960 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Barnett And Inc has 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com reported 231,169 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Friess Limited Liability invested in 413,807 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd owns 16.55 million shares or 4.55% of their US portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Park Natl Corp Oh holds 588,831 shares. Cap Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 56,042 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Agf Invs owns 412,281 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Jbf Inc reported 180,000 shares. 17,443 are owned by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested in 29,499 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 41.42M shares. Columbus Circle holds 850,413 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Cap has invested 4.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).