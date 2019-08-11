Aquiline Capital Partners Decreased Its Stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) as Market Value Rose; Epr Properties (EPR) Valuation Declined While United Services Automobile Association Lifted by $1.17 Million Its Position

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 15,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 29,164 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 13,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 291,314 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 219,510 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 34,697 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 134,861 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.03% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 52,332 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 0.03% or 3.59M shares. Aurora Counsel reported 23,993 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 214,172 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. City Hldg, a West Virginia-based fund reported 300 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.02% or 65,668 shares. 248 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp Ltd. Sigma Planning Corp owns 5,289 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Commercial Bank invested in 9,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited invested in 0.59% or 220,733 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 211 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Mgmt Inc holds 0.44% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 341,969 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 47,894 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.36M for 10.52 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 9,300 shares to 91,904 shares, valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cno Financial Group Inc by 112,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,892 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. The insider Peterson Mark Alan sold 3,000 shares worth $225,120.