Aquiline Capital Partners Decreased Its Position in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) by $1.97 Million as Market Value Rose; Mcrae Capital Management Upped Its Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Position by $489,331

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 3,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 61,688 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88M, up from 57,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $127.04. About 496,258 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 34,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.46M, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 190,134 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP)

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34M for 10.48 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.