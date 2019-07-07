Aquiline Capital Partners Decreased Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holding by $1.06 Million; Share Value Declined; As Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 554,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.81 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.60M, down from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 482,067 shares traded. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) has risen 11.59% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 19/03/2018 – One day after filing their 10K, Electronics for Imaging $EFII needs to amend it for mathematical errors??? Why would any analyst in their right mind trust this company that it knows what its doing???; 08/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Partners with EFI to Transform Corrugated Production with Ultra-high-speed Nozomi Platform; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Rev $239.9M; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed Inkjet Printing; 19/03/2018 – Yes, $EFII filed their 10K, what’s in it is not good. Adverse opinions from their auditor regarding internal controls. Material weaknesses litter the 10K. Revenue recognition cannot be relied upon. And the firm’s ballooning inventory and reserves are being called into question; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 12/03/2018 Electronics for Imaging Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding `Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.8. About 168,465 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1.05M shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $349.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 143,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Analysts await Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 275.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.08 per share. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Electronics for Imaging, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold EFII shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,508 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 31,611 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 128,557 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 1.27M shares. Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Principal Group reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 247 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 1.02 million shares stake. Sei Comm holds 256,636 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern Trust invested 0.01% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) or 138,358 shares. 30,700 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 32,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Voya Inv Ltd Com holds 17,410 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EFI Postpones 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Light of Pending Merger With Affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EFI Nozomi C18000 Productivity and Quality Inspires Start-Up Company Precision Digital Printing – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Career Education Corp. (CECO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EFI Showcases High Quality, Productivity and Opportunity with New Signage and Textile Technologies at SGIA Expo – GlobeNewswire” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EFI Announces New Fiery DFE for New RICOH IM Series MFPs – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $98.50M for 11.29 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Pick Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Stock? – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pinnacle Grows to No. 1 Bank in Nashville for Deposits – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Pinnacle dishes out its biggest employee incentives to date – Nashville Business Journal” on January 31, 2018. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pinnacle Financial Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 141,180 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company. First Personal Fin Services holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 935 shares. Fj Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 4.85% or 858,421 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Limited invested in 0.01% or 15,322 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.03% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 169,586 shares. Channing Cap Management Lc has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 18,985 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 1,250 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc. Diversified Tru has 0.37% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 139,797 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 92,527 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc holds 4,000 shares. M&T National Bank Corp holds 0% or 6,292 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 4,670 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).