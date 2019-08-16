Aquiline Capital Partners Cut Stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Rose; Grisanti Capital Management Has Cut Position in Visa (V) by $2.10 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 347,194 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 13,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 31,948 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $178.04. About 3.11 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.36M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.13 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

