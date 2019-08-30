Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

We are comparing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.86 N/A -3.69 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Demonstrates Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 425.00% and an $21 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 10.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.