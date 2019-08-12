Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.78 N/A -3.69 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.62 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 highlights Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 446.88% and an $21 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus target price is $217.33, while its potential upside is 18.77%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. 7.7% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.