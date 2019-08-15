Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.64 N/A -3.69 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

1.9 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 494.90%. Meanwhile, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 226.63%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Urovant Sciences Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Roughly 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -45.87% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.