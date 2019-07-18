Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.82 N/A -3.69 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 408.47% at a $21 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.