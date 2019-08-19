Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

As Biotechnology companies, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.77 N/A -3.69 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7. Competitively, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a 451.18% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21. On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 126.05% and its average price target is $27.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -45.87% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.