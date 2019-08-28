Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.77 N/A -3.69 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.85 N/A 5.29 1.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, SIGA Technologies Inc. which has a 10.2 Current Ratio and a 10 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21 is Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 451.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 30.7%. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.7%. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.