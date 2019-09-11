Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.73 N/A -3.69 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 8 17.55 N/A -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. PolarityTE Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 505.19% and an $21 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 45.6% respectively. About 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.