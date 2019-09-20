Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.51 N/A -3.69 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 98.59 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -45.87% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.