Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.51
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|98.59
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
Liquidity
1.9 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.89%
|-19%
|-38.89%
|-52.31%
|-77.36%
|-45.87%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -45.87% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.
Summary
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
