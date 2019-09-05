Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.66
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|88.90
|N/A
|4.52
|1.73
Demonstrates Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and has 14.2 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 488.24% and an $21 average target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 57.7% respectively. 7.7% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.89%
|-19%
|-38.89%
|-52.31%
|-77.36%
|-45.87%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-16.74%
|-43.73%
|-40.97%
|120%
|0%
|152.75%
For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
