Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.77 N/A -3.69 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 95.35 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 464.52% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $21. Competitively Otonomy Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 266.97%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Otonomy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.