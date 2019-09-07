Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

We are comparing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.65 N/A -3.69 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 9.92 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Novan Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21 is Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 491.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 5.5% respectively. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.7%. Comparatively, 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.