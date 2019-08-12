Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Since Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.78
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.20
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Liquidity
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 446.88% and an $21 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 74.2% respectively. Insiders held 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.89%
|-19%
|-38.89%
|-52.31%
|-77.36%
|-45.87%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
