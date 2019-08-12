Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Since Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.78 N/A -3.69 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.20 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 446.88% and an $21 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 74.2% respectively. Insiders held 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.