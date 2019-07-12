Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

We are comparing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.69 N/A -3.69 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 63.43 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Insmed Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, and a 388.37% upside potential. Competitively Insmed Incorporated has a consensus target price of $43.5, with potential upside of 86.86%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 0% respectively. About 8.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -15.08% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 120.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.