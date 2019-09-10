Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.67 N/A -3.69 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.56 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 525.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 12.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has 64.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.