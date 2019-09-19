Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.55 N/A -3.69 0.00 Allakos Inc. 50 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7. Competitively, Allakos Inc. has 20.5 and 20.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.4% of Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has weaker performance than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.