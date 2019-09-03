Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.81 N/A -3.69 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 85.19 N/A -0.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a 452.63% upside potential and an average price target of $21.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 46.2% respectively. About 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has weaker performance than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.