Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.81
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|41
|85.19
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a 452.63% upside potential and an average price target of $21.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 46.2% respectively. About 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.89%
|-19%
|-38.89%
|-52.31%
|-77.36%
|-45.87%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has weaker performance than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
