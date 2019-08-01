Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) Reaches $3.47 Low on Aug, 1; MIRACA HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES JAP (MRCHF) Sellers Decreased By 17.19% Their Shorts

MIRACA HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES JAP (OTCMKTS:MRCHF) had a decrease of 17.19% in short interest. MRCHF’s SI was 411,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.19% from 496,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4114 days are for MIRACA HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES JAP (OTCMKTS:MRCHF)’s short sellers to cover MRCHF’s short positions. It closed at $25.16 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) reached all time low today, Aug, 1 and still has $3.23 target or 7.00% below today’s $3.47 share price. This indicates more downside for the $86.66M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.23 PT is reached, the company will be worth $6.07M less. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 14,746 shares traded. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has declined 77.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $-0.67 EPS, up 64.74% or $1.23 from last year’s $-1.9 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.56% negative EPS growth.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $86.66 million. The Company’s products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. It currently has negative earnings. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Miraca Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides clinical laboratory testing services in Japan. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s clinical laboratory testing services include collecting consigned specimens of patients from hospitals, clinics, and other medical institutions; and conducting analyses and reporting the test results back to these institutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides testing services in the areas of endocrinology, oncology, plasma protein disorders, virology, immunoserology, immunohematology, blood coagulation system, biochemistry, drug analysis, genetics, human leukocyte antigen, cellular immunity, pathology, cytodiagnosis, and other medical scientific analysis.