Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) Reaches $3.27 Low on Sep, 23; PEUGEOT SA ORD FF35 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (PEUGF) Shorts Decreased By 0.88%

PEUGEOT SA ORD FF35 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) had a decrease of 0.88% in short interest. PEUGF’s SI was 497,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.88% from 501,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4974 days are for PEUGEOT SA ORD FF35 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PEUGF)’s short sellers to cover PEUGF’s short positions. It closed at $26.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) reached all time low today, Sep, 23 and still has $3.07 target or 6.00% below today’s $3.27 share price. This indicates more downside for the $81.89 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.07 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.91M less. The stock increased 5.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 171,120 shares traded or 54.95% up from the average. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has declined 77.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Peugeot S.A. engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company has market cap of $23.73 billion. The companyÂ’s Automotive division designs, makes, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, CitroÃ«n, and DS brands. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s Automotive Equipment division offers interior systems, automotive seating, and clean mobility products.

Analysts await Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.79 EPS, down 61.22% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.82 actual EPS reported by Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.66% EPS growth.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $81.89 million. The Company’s products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. It currently has negative earnings. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.