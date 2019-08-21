Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) Is At $3.78 Formed Wedge; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) formed wedge down with $3.52 target or 7.00% below today’s $3.78 share price. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) has $94.60M valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 81,461 shares traded. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has declined 77.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 54.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 304,040 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 258,341 shares with $41.06M value, down from 562,381 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $117.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.68M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.33 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 40,453 shares to 63,909 valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 86,826 shares and now owns 305,245 shares. Perspecta Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System owns 0.49% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 31,876 shares. Goelzer Inv reported 53,718 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Old Dominion Cap Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,225 shares. Counselors stated it has 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Joel Isaacson Com Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 4,440 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Intact Investment Mgmt accumulated 21,300 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 1,697 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Marietta Invest Prns Ltd Company invested in 0.44% or 8,875 shares. Thomas White stated it has 7,854 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Com has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Benjamin F Edwards Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 14.60% above currents $163.47 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

