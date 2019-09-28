Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) Is At $3.04 Formed Wedge; Morgan Stanley Has Boosted By $33.70 Million Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stake

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) formed wedge down with $2.95 target or 3.00% below today’s $3.04 share price. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) has $76.13M valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 106,270 shares traded. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has declined 77.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley increased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 40.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 717,007 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Morgan Stanley holds 2.49 million shares with $117.41 million value, up from 1.77 million last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $14.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 2.20 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth

Morgan Stanley decreased Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) stake by 221,439 shares to 9.43M valued at $213.32M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IYR) stake by 1.78M shares and now owns 4.34 million shares. Blackrock Muniyield Calif Fd (MYC) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology has $6000 highest and $3700 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is -3.98% below currents $53.81 stock price. Seagate Technology had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Craig Hallum. Mizuho maintained the shares of STX in report on Friday, September 20 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of STX in report on Friday, September 20 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of STX in report on Friday, September 13 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 20 by Benchmark.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 383,639 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Dt Investment Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% or 73,260 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments accumulated 6,783 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 333,513 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 9,272 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.08% or 11,444 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 306,530 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 35,929 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 146,739 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America holds 0% or 741 shares. Jabodon Pt Co accumulated 59,122 shares.

Analysts await Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.79 earnings per share, down 61.22% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.66% EPS growth.