Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) EPS Estimated At $-0.67; Redmile Group Decreased By $1.49 Million Its Xencor (XNCR) Position

Redmile Group Llc decreased Xencor Inc (XNCR) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as Xencor Inc (XNCR)’s stock rose 46.93%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 3.04 million shares with $94.32M value, down from 3.08 million last quarter. Xencor Inc now has $2.48B valuation. It closed at $44.02 lastly. It is down 23.34% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report $-0.67 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $1.23 EPS change or 64.74% from last quarter’s $-1.9 EPS. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 13.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 65,320 shares traded. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has declined 77.36% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

More notable recent Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Percentage Of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aquestive Therapeutics to Present at 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aquestive Therapeutics Completes $70 Million Debt Refinancing – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) PT Raised to $12 at HC Wainwright – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $81.42 million. The Company’s products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. It currently has negative earnings. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Redmile Group Llc increased Regenxbio Inc stake by 65,600 shares to 1.42 million valued at $81.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) stake by 131,010 shares and now owns 1.22M shares. Scholar Rock Hldg Corp was raised too.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Xencor Inc has $56 highest and $21 lowest target. $41’s average target is -6.86% below currents $44.02 stock price. Xencor Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De accumulated 43 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0% or 4,666 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated accumulated 3,865 shares. Birchview Lp reported 12,300 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). State Street owns 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 1.41M shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 42,226 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset accumulated 128,712 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 95,160 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 66,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Capital has 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 4,404 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 141,619 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 424 shares.