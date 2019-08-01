Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) EPS Estimated At $-0.67; LOOKERS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KING (LKKRF) Shorts Down By 5.5%

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report $-0.67 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $1.23 EPS change or 64.74% from last quarter’s $-1.9 EPS. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 13.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 31,520 shares traded. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has declined 77.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

LOOKERS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KING (OTCMKTS:LKKRF) had a decrease of 5.5% in short interest. LKKRF’s SI was 420,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.5% from 445,300 shares previously. With 39,000 avg volume, 11 days are for LOOKERS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KING (OTCMKTS:LKKRF)’s short sellers to cover LKKRF’s short positions. It closed at $1.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has market cap of $203.26 million. The firm engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

