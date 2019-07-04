Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Contrasting side by side

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.02 N/A -3.69 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

$21 is Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 357.52%. Competitively Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has an average price target of $27.33, with potential upside of 112.35%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66% and 14.1%. Insiders held 8.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -15.08% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 17.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.