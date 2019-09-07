Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.65
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.49
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The average price target of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 491.55%. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 233.29%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 14.8% respectively. 7.7% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.89%
|-19%
|-38.89%
|-52.31%
|-77.36%
|-45.87%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
