Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.65 N/A -3.69 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 491.55%. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 233.29%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 14.8% respectively. 7.7% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.