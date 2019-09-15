Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Comparison side by side

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.58 N/A -3.69 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.80 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 519.47%. On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s potential upside is 43.88% and its consensus price target is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has weaker performance than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.