Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Comparison side by side

Both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.33
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|95.79
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Otonomy Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 265.30%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 61.6% respectively. Insiders held 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.89%
|-19%
|-38.89%
|-52.31%
|-77.36%
|-45.87%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
