Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Contrasting side by side

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|1.55
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a 496.59% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.7%. Competitively, 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.89%
|-19%
|-38.89%
|-52.31%
|-77.36%
|-45.87%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
