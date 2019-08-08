Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Contrasting side by side

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.55 N/A -3.69 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a 496.59% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.7%. Competitively, 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.