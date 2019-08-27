Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Comparing side by side

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.85 N/A -3.69 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.55 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, MediWound Ltd. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. MediWound Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

The average price target of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 426.32%. On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 222.61% and its average price target is $10.13. The information presented earlier suggests that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than MediWound Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.