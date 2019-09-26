Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 66.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 7.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -112.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The peers have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Dividends

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.