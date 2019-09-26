Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 66.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 7.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-112.70%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|5
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.54
|1.66
|2.80
The peers have a potential upside of 180.77%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.89%
|-19%
|-38.89%
|-52.31%
|-77.36%
|-45.87%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Dividends
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
