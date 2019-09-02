Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Comparing side by side

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.72 N/A -3.69 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.04 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. ImmunoGen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a 452.63% upside potential and an average target price of $21. Competitively ImmunoGen Inc. has an average target price of $4.75, with potential upside of 74.63%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ImmunoGen Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 80.3%. Insiders owned 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.