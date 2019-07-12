Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparison side by side

Since Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.69 N/A -3.69 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 388.37% and an $21 consensus target price. Genocea Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.88 consensus target price and a 6.01% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -15.08% weaker performance while Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 152.44% stronger performance.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.