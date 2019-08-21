Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Contrasting side by side

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.88 N/A -3.69 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, ARCA biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 419.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.