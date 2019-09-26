Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.42
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|54.35
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
Liquidity
1.9 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. 7.7% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.89%
|-19%
|-38.89%
|-52.31%
|-77.36%
|-45.87%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
