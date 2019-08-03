Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparing side by side

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.46 N/A -3.69 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Demonstrates Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 534.44%. Competitively the average target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $44, which is potential 1,511.72% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 61.1%. 7.7% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.