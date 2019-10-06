Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) Analysts See $-0.79 EPS; CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CECO Environmental has $1000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10’s average target is 47.93% above currents $6.76 stock price. CECO Environmental had 3 analyst reports since May 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital upgraded CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $1000 target. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Needham. See CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $8.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Upgrade

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report $-0.79 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 61.22% from last quarter’s $-0.49 EPS. After having $-0.82 EPS previously, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -3.66% EPS growth. It closed at $3.16 lastly. It is down 77.36% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $80.14 million. The Company’s products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. It currently has negative earnings. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold CECO Environmental Corp. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 23.37 million shares or 3.93% more from 22.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Css Limited Com Il has invested 0.02% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Blackrock holds 2.19 million shares. Fincl Architects has invested 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 199,948 shares. 15,180 were accumulated by Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company. Finemark Commercial Bank And Trust accumulated 11,957 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 60,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability owns 239,132 shares. Legal & General Group Public accumulated 5,444 shares. Invesco Limited has 75,437 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 108,967 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Minerva Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.77% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 28,169 shares. Bridgeway Inc owns 69,710 shares.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $241.56 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.