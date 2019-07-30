AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Both AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) and American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) are Water Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaVenture Holdings Limited 20 2.92 N/A -0.75 0.00 American States Water Company 71 6.37 N/A 1.78 40.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AquaVenture Holdings Limited and American States Water Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaVenture Holdings Limited 0.00% -5.9% -3.2% American States Water Company 0.00% 11.9% 4.4%

Liquidity

AquaVenture Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, American States Water Company which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. AquaVenture Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to American States Water Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AquaVenture Holdings Limited and American States Water Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaVenture Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 American States Water Company 2 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average target price of American States Water Company is $57, which is potential -25.80% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.1% of AquaVenture Holdings Limited shares and 73.9% of American States Water Company shares. 6.4% are AquaVenture Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are American States Water Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaVenture Holdings Limited -2.85% -1.88% -12.32% 2.45% 33.76% -0.58% American States Water Company 1.95% 3.87% 3.84% 11.76% 31.33% 7.41%

For the past year AquaVenture Holdings Limited had bearish trend while American States Water Company had bullish trend.

Summary

American States Water Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors AquaVenture Holdings Limited.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, South America, and the Middle East. It offers point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers; and desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.