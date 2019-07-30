AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Both AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) and American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) are Water Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AquaVenture Holdings Limited
|20
|2.92
|N/A
|-0.75
|0.00
|American States Water Company
|71
|6.37
|N/A
|1.78
|40.57
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us AquaVenture Holdings Limited and American States Water Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AquaVenture Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-5.9%
|-3.2%
|American States Water Company
|0.00%
|11.9%
|4.4%
Liquidity
AquaVenture Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, American States Water Company which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. AquaVenture Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to American States Water Company.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for AquaVenture Holdings Limited and American States Water Company are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AquaVenture Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|American States Water Company
|2
|0
|0
|1.00
Competitively the average target price of American States Water Company is $57, which is potential -25.80% downside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 79.1% of AquaVenture Holdings Limited shares and 73.9% of American States Water Company shares. 6.4% are AquaVenture Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are American States Water Company’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AquaVenture Holdings Limited
|-2.85%
|-1.88%
|-12.32%
|2.45%
|33.76%
|-0.58%
|American States Water Company
|1.95%
|3.87%
|3.84%
|11.76%
|31.33%
|7.41%
For the past year AquaVenture Holdings Limited had bearish trend while American States Water Company had bullish trend.
Summary
American States Water Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors AquaVenture Holdings Limited.
AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, South America, and the Middle East. It offers point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers; and desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
